Letter: Study says county officers are not necessarily prejudiced
Letter: Study says county officers are not necessarily prejudiced

Based upon a new study by the Center for Policing Equity, the editorial "Racial disparities in St. Louis County policing require leadership and action from the top" (March 22) overlooks at least two things.

First, in accusing police officers of discriminatory conduct in enforcing traffic laws, the editorial says: “Black drivers continued to be singled out for stops and searches at far higher rates than their white counterparts.” But the Editorial Board fails to consider the unstated premise upon which it bases this argument: that police officers usually know the race of drivers before they initiate traffic stops.

Second, the editorial never mentions this caveat found on the first page of the study: “While findings of racial disparities are always a reason for concern, they are not necessarily attributable to the decisions or practices of law enforcement. In other words, observed racial disparities do not necessarily indicate that officers have prejudiced beliefs or that they have even engaged in discriminatory behavior. Crime, poverty, institutional neglect and a host of other factors may drive law enforcement’s disparate contacts with and other behaviors toward various racial groups.”

Canice Timothy Rice Jr. • St. Louis  

