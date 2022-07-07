Letter: Study shows carbon fees would reduce emissions

Regarding the editorial “Court’s emissions ruling threatens climate-change efforts, and much more” (July 2): I agree that “The court here blithely ignores the real-world impact of its ruling, as it’s apt to do lately.” I disagree with the editorial’s statement that “the court removes the most viable path to confronting climate change.” I believe the most viable path would be to institute a price on carbon, as other countries are doing. I’m disappointed that the U.S. isn’t leading on this matter.

Studies show that putting a fee on carbon at the mine or well is the most effective way to reduce our emissions in a timely way, as MIT’s En-Roads Simulator demonstrates. This would put the burden on fossil fuel companies, which have knowingly been polluting our air and contributing to climate change for decades. And if funds are returned as a dividend to consumers, as one House measure proposes, it would encourage us to increase the use of renewable energy sources.

I want my children and grandchildren to have a livable planet.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed • Los Angeles