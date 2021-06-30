Letter: Studying racial injustice doesn’t promote US hatred

However, when people speak of critical race theory and never mention by name any of the authors, the issues raised, or the rational, multisided debates being carried on, one has the impression that they do not know what they are talking about. Critical race theory follows in the steps of Plato who said the unexamined life is not worth living. To consider the history of racial injustice in the United States does not promote hatred of our country any more than in Judeo-Christianity the recognition of one’s sinfulness promotes self-hatred. The recognition of one’s sin can be the first step in beginning a new life for oneself and others.