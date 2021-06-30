Letter: Studying racial injustice doesn’t promote US hatred

Regarding “A closer look at critical race theory” (June 24): For some 20 years now, I have published articles and taught philosophy courses at St. Louis University that cover a vast area called “critical race theory.” My publishing and teaching consider a large number of authors who address this subject.
From a variety of conflicting positions, these authors challenge each other rationally on a plethora of issues regarding racial discrimination; economic structures; the history of racism; concrete social, political, and legal issues; racial identity; gender and race; and the biology of race — to name a few.
However, when people speak of critical race theory and never mention by name any of the authors, the issues raised, or the rational, multisided debates being carried on, one has the impression that they do not know what they are talking about. Critical race theory follows in the steps of Plato who said the unexamined life is not worth living. To consider the history of racial injustice in the United States does not promote hatred of our country any more than in Judeo-Christianity the recognition of one’s sinfulness promotes self-hatred. The recognition of one’s sin can be the first step in beginning a new life for oneself and others.