Letter: Submitting phony pro-Trump electors is election fraud

Regarding “Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states” (Jan. 28): The perpetrators of this election fraud should already have been prosecuted. False Electoral College certificates for Donald Trump were submitted from seven states where the voters had already elected Joe Biden. Five of those false certificates purported to be the officially sanctioned electoral certificates for that state. That’s election fraud.

In addition, the fake delegations for all seven states met separately in their states on the same date, Dec. 14, 2020, to agree to submit their false certifications. Barring a statistically remote fluke of scheduling, that’s collusion and racketeering on a national level.

Rather than rely on the constitutionally sanctioned means of resolving election disputes (the federal court system), I believe these Republicans organized to steal the Electoral College results. And then they submitted fake documents to Congress that clearly identified them as perpetrators.

No court upheld claims of a rigged election, and in my opinion, no jury would fail to convict those involved in this inept, but still frightening, attempt to overthrow the elected government. How is this clown circus not already behind bars?

William Woods • St. Louis