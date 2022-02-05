 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Submitting phony pro-Trump electors is election fraud

Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law

FILE - Staff members hold the certification of Electoral College votes from Tennessee during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Electoral College votes at the Capitol, early Jan 7, 2021, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump's relentless, false claims about the 2020 presidential election have sparked fresh urgency in Congress for changing the Electoral Count Act. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Regarding “Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states” (Jan. 28): The perpetrators of this election fraud should already have been prosecuted. False Electoral College certificates for Donald Trump were submitted from seven states where the voters had already elected Joe Biden. Five of those false certificates purported to be the officially sanctioned electoral certificates for that state. That’s election fraud.

In addition, the fake delegations for all seven states met separately in their states on the same date, Dec. 14, 2020, to agree to submit their false certifications. Barring a statistically remote fluke of scheduling, that’s collusion and racketeering on a national level.

Rather than rely on the constitutionally sanctioned means of resolving election disputes (the federal court system), I believe these Republicans organized to steal the Electoral College results. And then they submitted fake documents to Congress that clearly identified them as perpetrators.

No court upheld claims of a rigged election, and in my opinion, no jury would fail to convict those involved in this inept, but still frightening, attempt to overthrow the elected government. How is this clown circus not already behind bars?

William Woods • St. Louis

