Letter: Subsidized Cardinals shouldn’t preach about equality

Sports columnist Ben Frederickson writes we should all pay attention to the social justice messages coming from the St. Louis Cardinals (“Cardinals are showing their city how to have hard discussions about racism. Let’s learn from them,” June 24). In particular, he notes the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty wants to see “Black Lives Matter” placed on the mound in Busch Stadium as a stand against racism. Frederickson also quotes Flaherty’s teammate, Miles Mikolas, as saying, “Standing up for what is right is huge.”
The St. Louis Cardinals and its millionaire players are about the last ones who should talk about social justice. They are instead prime examples of social inequality.
The Cardinals owners essentially paid $150 million for the team in 1995. It was valued at $2.2 billion this year. Yet the Cardinals’ stadium is being subsidized with hundreds of millions of tax-abatement dollars from St. Louis while St. Louis County still pays millions of dollars every year for its subsidy.
If the Cardinals want to take a stand for social justice, a good place to start would be ending the stadium subsidies from taxpayers. The team can well afford to do so.
Tom Sullivan • University City
