Letter: Substitute ‘thoughts and prayers’ as currency for donations

Ann Wagner

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, at a campaign event last month. The Ballwin Republican won a fifth congressional term Tuesday.

(Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Regarding the letter “How does the GOP justify letting AR-15s be sold?” (June 6): I suggest we all express our gratitude to Rep. Ann Wagner, the staunchly “pro-life” Republican, for voting against gun-safety legislation. She has demonstrated her apparent belief that the gun is an object of worship that may not be questioned or challenged.

We can thank her by sending checks for her next campaign. On the checks, we can write “thoughts and prayers” in the spaces where the blanks ask for dollar amounts. I’m sure that she and her staff will be thrilled to receive a large number of thoughts and prayers as currency and will realize they don’t need to do any more campaign fund-raising.

Margaret Gilleo • Ladue

