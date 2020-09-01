Letter: Suburban flight could make rural land soar in value

Regarding "Trump still faced skepticism in suburbs following convention" (Aug. 29): My family never figured on selling our house in suburbia and moving to Pucky Huddle, Missouri. But we're going there soon, and we're going to ask all our neighbors and friends to join us. President Donald Trump is right, and I want to join the blight of suburban neighborhoods, but I don't want to sell my house quite yet. Maybe it's a better I rent to members of the MS-13 gang.
In our new retirement house, my wife and I will spend the money I earned during the Bill Clinton and George Bush years, and then spend the money I saved during the Barack Obama years.
So heads up, Pucky Huddle, we're coming, and we're bringing all our fellow suburbanites with us. The property values of Trump supporters in rural Missouri will now skyrocket. We're fleeing suburbia, bringing money and a desire for equality and freedom from Trump's prediction of gloom.
Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill
