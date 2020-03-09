Letter: Suburban sprawl into flood plain is dangerous trend

Regarding “New Town booming as St. Louis region grows at its edges” (March 1): This article was accurate but lacked regional context. Continued suburbanization may be inevitable but not desirable. Our slow growth rate and the population shifts mentioned in the article lead to the abandonment of infrastructure and people in hard-to-support areas.
The New Town area is being built out with a combination of new urbanist-themed development, like the original, and single-family homes on larger lots. Growth around New Town supports amenities including the commercial center. But other regional growth is the standard suburban model and lacks the environment and amenities of the New Town. Standard suburban sprawl is an inappropriate model for the future.
The New Town area is in the flood plain of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. It is above a 500-year flood plain due to natural land elevation and earth from constructed canals. Canals and water features were overtopped in a major rain event in 2015.
Flood-plain development and changes in climate are making the 500-year flood designations undependable. In 2019 the area across from the New Town’s entrance was flooded to within a few feet of the project’s edge. This area, in the 100-year floodplain, was under water in 1993, as were parts of the New Town site before they were raised. Further development will require public investment in levees to protect it in the future.
The Post-Dispatch should consider more circumstances and consequences of regional development when reporting on it.
William and Christine Albinson • University City