Letter: Suggestions for voting: ID cards and paper ballots

Regarding the upcoming presidential election, it looks like we will still have problems counting votes and determining who should and who should not vote. The problems are huge and yet the solutions are simple:
1) Everyone should have a voter registration card to be eligible to vote. I have listened to the feeble arguments put forth by the Democratic Party how this would be a hardship for some to achieve this goal. Baloney. Believe me, when people want to get a driver’s license they will go to great lengths to have that mobility. Or if they need a Social Security card, they again will go to great lengths to acquire their benefits.
2) Only American citizens should be allowed to vote. If you are not a citizen, you should not be allowed to vote. Plain and simple. It is in our Constitution. If you are a globalist and feel that people in Brussels, New Delhi or Mexico City should be allowed to vote in our elections, then I am sure you will disagree.
3) Stop all the electronic voting and go back to old-fashioned paper ballots. I am sure that hackers, with a simple tap of a button, can move 10,000 votes in a matter of seconds. With paper ballots that is difficult, if not impossible.
These are simple solutions for big problems. We need to take precautionary measures to ensure a valid election.
Bob Stumpf • Wentzville