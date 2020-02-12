Letter: Sultan and Engelbreit have the right to voice opinions

Regarding the letter “Engelbreit should stick to just drawing and stay out of politics” (Feb. 7): As a regular reader of Aisha Sultan’s column, I felt compelled to respond to the criticism of Sultan’s article about artist Mary Engelbreit. I have never experienced feeling hatred or the evil of Republicans in this or any of her articles. Instead, I feel her empathy for the people she writes about who have experienced hardships as a result of President Donald Trump’s policies. Because of her heritage and religious beliefs, Sultan has firsthand experience and every right to express her feelings regarding the issues these policies have raised.
Regarding Engelbreit, she has every right as an artist to express her feelings on whatever topic she chooses. For the letter writer to say that she wouldn’t care about race relations if she and her husband hadn’t adopted their biracial granddaughter implies that only direct contact with an issue gives you the right to comment on it. This assumption by the letter writer indicates the same lack of empathy that causes the angst so many of us feel when we see how these policies affect others.
Jackie Hilzinger • Oakville