Letter: Sultan, McClellan committed to offering unique insights
Letter: Sultan, McClellan committed to offering unique insights

I offer a short thank you to two Post-Dispatch feature columnists who brighten the STL Life section on Sundays: Aisha Sultan and Bill McClellan.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Sultan has held up family health and parenting challenges from a woman’s perspective, while McClellan has covered local people and issues with his unique insight.

On Mother’s Day, May 8, McClellan achieved a tour de force with his essay about a remarkable family who have lived in Compton Heights for many years.

Gracias to both of them for telling us insightful stories about interesting folks who live among us and inspire us. May both continue their personal and professional commitment to describe the human side of everyday life.

Mary Sue D. Schusky • O’Fallon, Ill.

Bill McClellan

Bill McClellan on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 in St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch file photo)


