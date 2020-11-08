Letter: Sunshine Law adherence could hinder problem solving

Regarding the editorial “Anti-crime initiative is laudable. The secrecy behind it is not.” (Nov. 2): Like calories, sunshine is essential for good health. However, just as too many calories can cause obesity, too much sunshine can lead to bad outcomes.

Sunshine laws are essential. However, applied zealously and without common sense, they can impede progress. Our government officials must have room to deliberate and formulate solutions. Crime in our region is one such problem. Once formulated, and before being implemented, plans must be exposed to sunshine for the benefit and input of stakeholders and citizens.

However, too much sunshine too early can send good ideas to the trash bin. The Post-Dispatch’s insistence on open deliberation is evident in its reporting and editorializing about the city-county policing initiative.

In today’s climate, no good deed goes unpunished. Good faith efforts by officials and business leaders who truly care about addressing serious issues are routinely undermined by the Post-Dispatch’s reminders of Sunshine Law requirements. Let’s bring some common sense to our application of the Sunshine Laws.

Steve Nystrom • St. Louis