Letter: Super Bowl half time show set a poor example for kids

Halftime Review: Dre, Snoop and friends deliver epic show

Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

Regarding "Snoop Dogg says 'stars aligned' for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show" (Feb. 15): For all those who thought the Super Bowl halftime show was great family entertainment, I have some statistics for you. I looked up the words to the songs that were performed during halftime. I counted 13 F-bombs and 16 times the N-word was used, among other obscenities.

What a great example for our kids, huh? Remember, the National Football League approved everything ahead of time that was broadcast.

Denny Werner • Affton 

