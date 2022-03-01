Letter: Super Bowl half time show set a poor example for kids

Regarding "Snoop Dogg says 'stars aligned' for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show" (Feb. 15): For all those who thought the Super Bowl halftime show was great family entertainment, I have some statistics for you. I looked up the words to the songs that were performed during halftime. I counted 13 F-bombs and 16 times the N-word was used, among other obscenities.
What a great example for our kids, huh? Remember, the National Football League approved everything ahead of time that was broadcast.
Denny Werner • Affton