Letter: Super Bowl halftime show was far from family entertainment

Regarding “Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show” (Feb. 3): While watching the Super Bowl halftime show with two of my grandchildren, I found it to be embarrassing at times. While the star of the show was an excellent, vibrant and talented singer and dancer, I found part of her show to be indecent, harsh, rough, brazen and tasteless. While the Super Bowl is a rough and tough football game, it does start at 5:30 p.m., and the game is billed as family entertainment.
I can’t help but wonder if this is a reflection of our society that is becoming less sensitive and less cultured every day. There is very little moral decency, wholesomeness or charm to be found. It seems anything goes.
Nancy Little • Augusta