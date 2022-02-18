Letter: Supplies for ‘ghost gun’ assemblage are easily found

Regarding the editorial “Untraceable guns from kits are proliferating, but GOP still balks at reforms” (Feb. 13): In my opinion, once again the Editorial Board furthers discourse by labeling anyone who disagrees with the board about firearms as being irrational. Manufacturing a personal firearm has always been legal. In fact, people can easily buy many of the parts to make one at a local home improvement store. This includes the drills and routers used to make “ghost guns.”