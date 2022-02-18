 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supplies for ‘ghost gun’ assemblage are easily found

  • 0
Deadly California Shootings Ghost Guns

In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, photo, homemade rifles are displayed on a table at an ATF field office in Glendale, Calif. Police say Kevin Neal, who was barred from having guns because of a restraining order, made the two high-powered rifles he used in his shooting rampage in Northern California on Tuesday, Nov. 14. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

Regarding the editorial “Untraceable guns from kits are proliferating, but GOP still balks at reforms” (Feb. 13): In my opinion, once again the Editorial Board furthers discourse by labeling anyone who disagrees with the board about firearms as being irrational. Manufacturing a personal firearm has always been legal. In fact, people can easily buy many of the parts to make one at a local home improvement store. This includes the drills and routers used to make “ghost guns.”

Jacob Jones • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News