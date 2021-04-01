 Skip to main content
Letter: Supply and demand should dictate minimum wage hike
Letter: Supply and demand should dictate minimum wage hike

Trade unions press for $15 wage for fast food workers

Ryan Missel of St. Louis participates from his car as fast food workers and trade union advocates clog drive-thru lanes on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, during a rally at the McDonald's in the 1100 block of N. Tucker Blvd. Groups including Metropolitan Congregations United, SEIU Healthcare Missouri/Kansas and Local 1 called for a $15 minimum wage and trade a union for McDonald's and other fast food workers. About 35 vehicles clogged the parking lot at the restaurant while employees and union members advocated for better benefits. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

While everyone who works hard for a living deserves a decent wage, letting the people decide that wage is ridiculous ("A wage delayed is a wage denied," March 27). The supply and demand for their skill set should set that price. Yes, there should be a minimum, but that should be decided by Congress.

The people of Missouri voted to raise their own wages. Is that really a surprise? If there was a ballot question of whether to let people have a house supplied to them for $12, does anyone really think Missourians would vote that down? 

Jeffrey Narzinski • Arnold 

