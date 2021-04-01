Letter: Supply and demand should dictate minimum wage hike

While everyone who works hard for a living deserves a decent wage, letting the people decide that wage is ridiculous (" A wage delayed is a wage denied ," March 27). The supply and demand for their skill set should set that price. Yes, there should be a minimum, but that should be decided by Congress.

The people of Missouri voted to raise their own wages. Is that really a surprise? If there was a ballot question of whether to let people have a house supplied to them for $12, does anyone really think Missourians would vote that down?