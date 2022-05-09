 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support and education will aid Alzheimer's caregivers

Regarding Janet Y. Jackson's column "Dementia puts everyone to the test. Key is to stay calm and go with the flow" (April 27): I greatly appreciate Jackson being so open in sharing her experience. As a care consultant with the Alzheimer’s Association, I hear from families every day who are struggling with providing care for someone with this disease or another form of dementia. I help them to learn about the disease so they can better understand what’s going on with their loved one. I also arm them with strategies so they can better manage the situation — including communication strategies that mirror the things Jackson mentioned in her column. I also encourage them to get connected to other support services and resources in the St. Louis area. 

Harrison Sand • St. Louis

