Letter: Support of Texas lawsuit was embarrassment to Missouri

I never thought I would see the day when elected representatives of my state would lobby to overthrow an election based on conspiracy theories. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Ann Wagner signed on to support the failed effort by Texas to disenfranchise voters in four states by throwing out their legally cast votes. Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted "good work Eric Schmitt" in support of the attorney general's effort.

As elected officials, they should fully understand voting procedures and the process by which mail-in ballots were counted, and it is obvious to all that the coronavirus created special circumstances. They also knew perfectly well, even before Monday's Electoral College vote, that Joe Biden legitimately won the election. More than 50 lawsuits were thrown out as without cause, meaning there was no evidence of widespread fraud. The Republicans served themselves and their party over serving our nation.