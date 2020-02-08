Letter: Support the compact that counts every vote equally

Regarding the letter, “Electoral College is rigging the presidential election” (Jan. 31): The letter writer says that we have to repeal the Electoral College to achieve a democratic presidential election. There is another way to have fair and democratic elections without eliminating the Electoral College. It is called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Currently 15 states and the District of Columbia have joined it. Their electoral votes total 196. It takes 270 electoral votes to win a presidential election. These states have agreed to assign all their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes nationwide.
If people believe in one person, one vote for president and that every vote should be fair and equal, and the presidential candidate who wins the most votes in the election should win the election, they should contact their legislators and declare support for the compact.
Sydell Shayer • Creve Coeur