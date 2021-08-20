 Skip to main content
Letter: Supporting Ghani was one reason for the Afghan debacle
Regarding “Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next” (Aug. 17): If, after 20 years, Afghans cannot be moved to protect their own country from a brutal tyranny, then for all practical purposes, it’s a lost cause. Women are the most grievously betrayed by their husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and uncles who will not fight to protect them. An army of more than 300,000 Afghan soldiers could not bring itself to offer any real resistance to the Taliban. They surrendered readily. [More than 60,000 Afghan soldiers and police died fighting the Taliban.]

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s arrogance, belligerence and inability to tolerate reports of unfavorable turns of events made him a disliked and out-of-touch leader for whom the Afghan Army wouldn’t fight when push came to shove.

It can be argued that since Ghani was elected by the Afghans, we had no choice. But it is obvious that his tenure would not have lasted had it not been for U.S. support.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield

