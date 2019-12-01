The facts show that President Donald Trump has abused his oath of office by attempting to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by withholding badly needed aid.
Missouri is rapidly turning purple. This president is going to turn Missouri blue in 2020. How can Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, as elected officials who have sworn an oath to protect the Constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic, do anything but vote to impeach and remove Trump?
If my elected officials fail to do so, they will then have failed their solemn oath and betrayed the people who voted for them as senators. Failure by the Senate to impeach and remove Trump from office will certainly cause the Democrats to regain the Senate and hold the House in 2020. If self-preservation is the only concern of Sens. Blunt and Hawley, they might want to consider putting country over party politics.
Rose Dalba • Kirkwood