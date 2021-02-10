Letter: Supremacy Clause should apply to more than gun laws

Regarding the editorial "Missouri Republicans again seek to supersede the federal government on guns" (Feb. 7): When did the Post-Dispatch become so law-and-order-ish? The editorial states that the Missouri Legislature's measure calls for "openly violating that Constitution by claiming the state can simply ignore any federal firearms laws it doesn’t like. To be clear: The Constitution’s Supremacy Clause mandates unambiguously that federal law is the 'supreme law of the land,' superseding state or local regulations. Period."