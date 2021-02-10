 Skip to main content
Letter: Supremacy Clause should apply to more than gun laws
Letter: Supremacy Clause should apply to more than gun laws

Gun store interior with different firearms. (Stock photo from 123rf.com)

Regarding the editorial "Missouri Republicans again seek to supersede the federal government on guns" (Feb. 7): When did the Post-Dispatch become so law-and-order-ish? The editorial states that the Missouri Legislature's measure calls for "openly violating that Constitution by claiming the state can simply ignore any federal firearms laws it doesn’t like. To be clear: The Constitution’s Supremacy Clause mandates unambiguously that federal law is the 'supreme law of the land,' superseding state or local regulations. Period."

In an unusual alignment, I agree. However, replace the word "firearms" with any other word of your choosing, such as immigration, District of Columbia statehood, or cannabis. I'm still on board with the Constitution. Is the Editorial Board?

Bob Earthal • Brentwood 

