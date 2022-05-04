Letter: Supreme Court and others have lost moral compass

Regarding “Draft Supreme Court decision would end nearly all abortions in Missouri” (May 3): In my opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court would make one of its worst decisions if justices overturn Roe v. Wade. Some states are outlawing abortions for women now who are raped and victims of incest, and some states have no regard for the life of the mother.

Throughout history, the court has not always made perfect constitutional decisions, but they more often than not have done the right thing. Now I believe there is no more moral compass in all of our government. Congress has been paralyzed by members who simply don’t want to reach any sort of compromise and certainly don’t offer any alternatives.

There have been very few examples of Republicans willing to do the right thing since Sen. John McCain served. As a lifelong Republican and a devout Catholic, I am sickened by the behavior of most of our elected officials. There is nothing Republican or Christian about any of their behavior, in either thought or deed.

Christine Owens • St. Louis