Letter: Supreme Court expansion would allow more diversity
Letter: Supreme Court expansion would allow more diversity

Regarding “Democrats begin long-shot push to expand the Supreme Court” (April 15): I think everyone is missing the point in increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. The court should be increased to 15 members. The additional members should be three conservatives and three liberals, thus maintaining the conservative leanings of the court.

But the new justices should reflect the country by including more women and minorities. This should be done with a constitutional amendment. And we should also have the Supreme Court be the jury in any future presidential impeachments. This would take partisan politics out of the process, and they could accept or deny these cases on legal merit alone.

F.E. Joseph • Ballwin

