Letter: Supreme Court fumbled football coach’s prayer ruling

Regarding “Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games” (June 27): Amid all the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, giving Washington state coach Joseph Kennedy the right to pray at the 50-yard line after a high school football game was wrong. A school district and lower courts understood the First Amendment better than the Supreme Court. Government has no place supporting an employee’s religious practice on government property. I believe Kennedy has a poor understanding of his faith. Jesus indicated prayer was best practiced in a closet, not in public venues like a 50-yard line.

Rev. Rudy Pulido • St. Louis County

