Letter: Supreme Court has dishonored the civil rights movement

Regarding “Plaintiff: Court ruling keeps Black vote ‘diluted’” (Feb. 9): Many people from all walks of life participated in the efforts to allow Black citizens to experience more of our constitutional promises of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” One of the crowning achievements of that memorable time was the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Thousands of Americans honored the cause of Blacks to have the same privileges given to whites. Many participants gave of their blood, sweat, tears, and occasionally, their lives, for the cause of racial equality. Americans watched as police dogs attacked protesters, sit-ins were violently disrupted, and schoolchildren were barred from entering public schools.

The Voting Rights Act was originally passed after a harrowing effort by civil rights marchers to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. However, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in 2013 that the problem of discrimination against Black voters no longer existed — and gutted the Voting Rights Act for the first time. Recently, the Supreme Court followed up with a repeat action.

Those involved in the U.S. civil rights movement must now be feeling a deep sense of betrayal.

Ann H. Zahniser • Greenville