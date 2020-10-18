Letter: Supreme Court is already packed, election or not

In Eugene Robinson’s column, “Don’t let GOP paint ‘court-packing’ a sin” (Oct. 14), he correctly observes that the norms regarding Supreme Court appointments are already broken, thanks to the Republican Senate. The court is packed. Indeed, with the little time President Donald Trump has left in his term (or after his dreaded reelection), he could try to pack it with two or even more new seats. He never said he wouldn’t. I doubt that a Republican Senate would hesitate to confirm any additional appointments. I fear they would quickly forget their pretended dislike of packing, just as they have easily unsaid their opposition to election-year nominations.
Anyway, if Joe Biden becomes president and the Senate tilts Democratic, they will have the legal option of adding new seats. That wouldn’t be packing. It would be unpacking.
Allan R. Shickman • University City
