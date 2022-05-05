 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supreme Court is no longer a separate but equal branch

  • 0
It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding "Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years" (May 3): I question the timing behind leaking the draft of the majority decision to overrule Roe v. Wade on the day before several state primaries.

While Chief Justice John Roberts has started an investigation into the source of the leak, there is no specific law against leaking drafts of Supreme Court decisions. While Republicans are blaming Democrats, a leak by a Republican source may force the five justices whose names are on the draft to keep their opinions the same during a continued court review.

I expect Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, to claim a victory. Donald Trump will be sure to claim a victory as well since all three of his court appointees are signing onto the decision. All five seem willing to cede power to Congress and state governments instead of acting as a separate branch of government. It is shameful for this court to reject established law and ignore precedent.

People are also reading…

Carol Schoeffel • Kirkwood 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News