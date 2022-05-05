Letter: Supreme Court is no longer a separate but equal branch

Regarding "Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years" (May 3): I question the timing behind leaking the draft of the majority decision to overrule Roe v. Wade on the day before several state primaries.

While Chief Justice John Roberts has started an investigation into the source of the leak, there is no specific law against leaking drafts of Supreme Court decisions. While Republicans are blaming Democrats, a leak by a Republican source may force the five justices whose names are on the draft to keep their opinions the same during a continued court review.

I expect Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, to claim a victory. Donald Trump will be sure to claim a victory as well since all three of his court appointees are signing onto the decision. All five seem willing to cede power to Congress and state governments instead of acting as a separate branch of government. It is shameful for this court to reject established law and ignore precedent.

Carol Schoeffel • Kirkwood