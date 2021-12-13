 Skip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court justices pose threat to women’s autonomy
Regarding “Missouri Republicans, anticipating blow to Roe v. Wade, push anti-abortion proposals” (Dec. 4): If a woman is pregnant, she shall remain pregnant by order of the state. This will become the reality for women in most states if the Supreme Court rules as its conservative majority has indicated it will.

Only a legislative groundswell in the elections of state legislators and members of Congress in 2022 and 2024 can change this trajectory. All who care about women’s autonomy and the health of the American family must participate.

Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood

