Letter: Supreme Court justices should live in the 21st century

Regarding “Trump chose Barrett days after Ginsburg’s death, papers show” (Sept. 30): So, the GOP is hypocritically chomping at the bit to fast-track a new Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, just about a month before the election, saying they want a textualist and an originalist, which is defined as someone who looks at the Constitution and interprets it as it is written.
Let’s look at those much-lauded principles. Specifically, who should be allowed representation? Who got to have a voice and a vote when the Constitution was written? White men who owned property. That’s it — about 6% of the population at the time. Women, people of color, one of the conquered native peoples, or simply people who were too poor to own property were deemed unfit to vote. Based on this, no one who currently rents their apartment or house today should be allowed to vote.
The U.S. Constitution was never meant to be static. It was meant to be a living, breathing, evolving guide. That’s why amendments can be added.
“We the people” doesn’t just apply to the ones who signed it. “We the people” means all of us — all who came before to make this wonderful, innovative, but yes, flawed guide, and all who came after to continue the evolution of this grand experiment called democracy. The GOP needs to stop it’s regressive thinking. It’s the 21st century folks, not the 18th.
Sandra C. Greenburg • Bridgeton
