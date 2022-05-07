Letter: Supreme Court not hearing Americans’ abortion opinion

Regarding “Abortion draft puts wave of public pressure on Supreme Court” (May 4): I challenge anyone to dutifully research how many people in America support abortion. A staggering amount know enough to motivate about 58% of the population to support some form of abortion. I wonder why the Supreme Court is moving toward overruling Roe v. Wade, even though that is not what Americans want. Wasn’t it the Founding Fathers’ wishes to acquire accurate representation, one of the biggest premises for the Revolutionary War? People wanted a say in how their country should be ruled. Even though the Founders fought for this right, it seems to have once again escaped Americans in their legislative endeavors.