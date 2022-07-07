Letter: Supreme Court ruling shows disdain for settled law

Regarding “Anti-Roe justices a part of Catholicism’s conservative wing” (June 30): The majority Supreme Court opinion reversing abortion rights stemmed from a nominee blocked at the end of the Obama administration, and from a nominee hypocritically jammed through at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. Settled law, like Roe, is entitled to permanence, yet justices allowed their personal opposition to abortion to seep into the court’s foundation. They threw settled law and established precedent out the window. This ruling has devastated the court’s bipartisan legitimacy.

Meanwhile, the Capitol insurrection congressional hearings have exposed the sickness of Trump and a disdain for the rule of law. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the court has uprooted the lives of Americans and the Constitution. The Supreme Court joins the Trump presidency in undermining and weakening the judicial branch and Americans’ faith in it. Rights to contraception, to make consensual choices in the bedroom and to same-sex marriage now could all be up for grabs. How long before states are also free to re-criminalize premarital sex and interracial relationships and invalidate employment discrimination laws?

We have choices. We can declare this court illegitimate, demand its expansion, and abolish the filibuster. I think we should treat this like the emergency it is.

Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis