Letter: Supreme Court should regulate men’s part in pregnancy

Regarding “Supreme Court conservatives flex muscle in sweeping rulings” (July 25): In my opinion, conservative justices want to control a woman’s right to her own body and terminate a pregnancy under any circumstances. Will they want to legislate a person’s right to prevent a pregnancy through contraception of any means and if so, will condoms be outlawed too?

How about a man who masturbates or withdraws early? Is he not destroying, wasting those potential beings? Sounds ridiculous, but I think we are confronting a far-right, power-hungry group of people. Let’s start governing men’s actions from masturbation to rape, subjugation and male superiority/morality to name a few.

Women who choose to carry a pregnancy to term, regardless of the circumstances, should not judge others who decide differently. Women are no longer relegated to the kitchen, barefoot and pregnant. Women should know their worth and demand their rightful place as equals.

Anne Harter • Belleville