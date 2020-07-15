Letter: Supreme Court still provides righteous decisions
The Supreme Court on Wednesday restricted teachers who work at church-run schools from filing discrimination claims against their employers, ruling that the Constitution's protection for religious liberty exempts church schools from state and federal anti-discrimination laws.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restricted teachers who work at church-run schools from filing discrimination claims against their employers, ruling that the Constitution's protection for religious liberty exempts church schools from state and federal anti-discrimination laws. (Ihsanyildizli/E+/Getty Images/TNS)

Regarding “Supreme Court gives NY prosecutor a landmark legal victory” (July 10): The recent rulings by Chief Justice Roberts' court have demonstrated that presidents are not above the law. I applaud the Post-Dispatch for providing clear and understandable articles about these recent Supreme Court decisions.

When the political leadership of this country serves as such a poor example for honesty and service, it is reassuring to know there is still a Supreme Court that rules.

Beverly D. Rehfeld • University City

