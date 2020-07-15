Letter: Supreme Court still provides righteous decisions

Regarding “Supreme Court gives NY prosecutor a landmark legal victory” (July 10): The recent rulings by Chief Justice Roberts' court have demonstrated that presidents are not above the law. I applaud the Post-Dispatch for providing clear and understandable articles about these recent Supreme Court decisions.
When the political leadership of this country serves as such a poor example for honesty and service, it is reassuring to know there is still a Supreme Court that rules.
Beverly D. Rehfeld • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.