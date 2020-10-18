Letter: Supreme Court used to have open-minded conservatives

Regarding “Nominee may be open to reversing Roe v. Wade” (Oct. 9): Lest anyone forget, the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision of the U.S Supreme Court was decided by a 6-to-3, GOP-appointed court. Two were nominated by President Dwight Eisenhower (William Brennan and Potter Stewart) and four by President Richard Nixon (Warren Burger, William Rehnquist, Harry Blackmun and Lewis Powell). The final vote was 7 to 2. Only Justice Byron White (appointed by President John F. Kennedy) and Justice Rehnquist voted against the majority. I guess being a Republican in 1973 meant more than it does today. Sad.
Andrew G. Podleski • Florissant
