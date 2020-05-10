Letter: Surrounding counties should help city’s homeless

Regarding the editorial “Downtown tent encampment had to go” (May 5): City leaders were right to close down the tent encampment. The campers and visitors to the site added to the risk of spreading the coronavirus to already disproportionately impacted areas of the city. Also, St. Louis should not absorb the full cost of homelessness in the region. Advocates should demand that St. Louis County and St. Charles County contribute part of their federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to the city for homeless services.
Bobby Gissendanner • St. Louis
