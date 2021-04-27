Letter: Suspects and police both need to improve behavior

Regarding "Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing" (April 22): I am so glad that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder. For the future, I have some suggestions. Here is the way all citizens should act when pulled over by the police: During a police stop, don't run, and don't make any moves to frighten the officer. Be very calm. As for the police: We need better training for our officers to handle uncooperative suspects. What happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd was not the way to treat a suspect. Just because a suspect resists does not mean the officer needs to stoop to the suspect's level.