Letter: Suspects and police both need to improve behavior
Letter: Suspects and police both need to improve behavior

Minneapolis Police Officers

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Minneapolis Police Officers Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

 HOGP

Regarding "Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing" (April 22): I am so glad that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder. For the future, I have some suggestions. Here is the way all citizens should act when pulled over by the police: During a police stop, don't run, and don't make any moves to frighten the officer. Be very calm. As for the police: We need better training for our officers to handle uncooperative suspects. What happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd was not the way to treat a suspect. Just because a suspect resists does not mean the officer needs to stoop to the suspect's level.

I hope that Chauvin gets life in prison without any parole. Just because a person chooses to be a police officer doesn't mean the person should get special treatment. Police officers who break the law should get the same punishment as anybody else.

Patrick Richmond • Kirkwood

