Letter: Suspend the politicians' pay until businesses reopen
Letter: Suspend the politicians’ pay until businesses reopen

We regularly hear our elected leaders justifying shutting down the economy because we must prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But the pain from the economic shutdown is not spread equitably across society, especially not by the leaders who desire to keep the economy closed and resist calls to open businesses up again.

At first, we were told the stay-at-home orders would last for about four weeks. Later the shutdowns were extended to six weeks and some longer. Some governors have lifted the stay-at-home orders and are receiving criticism from other governors who have yet to lift the orders. It appears the criticisms are based on politics rather than local conditions.

Perhaps the fairest way to determine whether it is politics is for all elected leaders and their political appointees, without exception, to forfeit their pay until it is business-as-usual in their communities.

Even if they don’t forfeit their pay, at the very least, they should return any checks they received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Only then will we all be “in this together.”

Tim Healey • St. Louis

