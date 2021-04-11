 Skip to main content
Letter: Suspicious process led to new university board member
Letter: Suspicious process led to new university board member

Regarding “Controversial nominee for seat on university board of curators advances to full Missouri Senate” (April 1): It was reported that David Steelman, a member of the board of curators, sent an email to to University of Missouri President Mun Choi stating he feared he would be replaced if he didn’t play ball with lobbyist Steve Tilley. Apparently, Tilley forwarded an email from an Ohio roofing contractor to Steelman, and Steelman didn’t respond the way Tilley wanted. Next thing you know Gov. Mike Parson is replacing Steelman (Ex-GOP leader confirmed as University of Missouri curator,” April 8).

The first thought that came to mind was: I wonder what imprisoned former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger thinks about the ball playing at Mizzou?

J. Mangrum • O’Fallon, Mo.

