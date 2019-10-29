Regarding the editorial "It's up to consumers and investors to halt corporate greed, save the planet" (Oct. 20): You are absolutely right that corporations will not spontaneously act in the public good; they have to be pressured by stakeholders, particularly consumers and activist investors. I disagree, though, with your point that change necessarily comes at a cost to consumers. In the example you cite, the Edwardsville single-use bag fee, there is no cost to any consumer who remembers to bring reusable bags when shopping.
Reusable bags are already available at no cost at multiple sites in Edwardsville. It is likely that the city and various retailers will also offer them for free prior to the fee being implemented. Moreover, the current arrangement is by no means free of cost to the consumer. It's just that the costs are not immediately visible.
Retailers incorporate the cost of single-use bags in the cost of goods they sell. Single-use bags, which are rarely recycled, often end up in storm drains, trees and streets, imposing a burden on the public works department. Worst of all, plastic bags are perhaps the major contaminant in single stream recycling, significantly increasing the processing cost. Assessing all these "hidden" costs, the city of San Francisco calculated that each single-use bag cost the public 17 cents. The cost in Edwardsville may be only a fraction of that, but it is still real and ultimately born by the consuming public. The only cost of avoiding single-use bags is remembering to bring your reusable bag.
Alexander James • Edwardsville