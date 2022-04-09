Letter: Swope rightfully honored for journalism achievements

Swope became a reporter at the Post-Dispatch in the late 1890s and was suspended three times. However, his employment by the Pulitzers led to his long association with the family’s New York World (1909-1929), where he ultimately became editor and executive editor. As a war correspondent in Germany, he became the first reporter to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1917. Two of his crowning achievements while reinventing the World were to create the op-ed page and cover the art world. Swope’s colorful life ultimately landed him on the cover of Time magazine in 1924. There is much more one could say about him, but I will end with where he went to high school — Central High School.