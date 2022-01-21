Letter: Synagogue shootings impact all congregations for years

Regarding “ Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead ” (Jan. 15): The trauma that occurred during the hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Dallas was only the beginning of the trauma. Not only those held hostages personally but all the members of Beth Israel, and perhaps all the Jewish people in the United States, remain virtual hostages to the threats and personal attacks motivated by hate, ignorance and anti-Semitism no matter where we live.

Many Jews live in anxiety about whether it will happen to us at any time. During the coming days, weeks, and perhaps longer, the Texas congregation more intensely, but all of the Jewish community, will suffer the reminders of what happened on that Shabbat, and the personal trauma of being held hostage.

After the shooting at the Tree of Life–Or L’Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh in 2018, I began looking at the exits and the rows here in St. Louis at Shabbat services that perhaps I would have to use myself under similar circumstances. I thought: Should I duck down this row and go to the left? To the right? Should I start sitting in back closer to the exits and far from the front? I am certain members of synagogues across the country experienced the same feelings in 2018 and now again today. And perhaps consistently since then and before. The onset of the trauma at Beth Israel will require ongoing healing of the hostages and the entire membership of the congregation.