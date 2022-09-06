Letter: System failed Johnson; spare him the death penalty

Regarding "Execution date set for man who killed Kirkwood policeman in 2005" (Aug. 25): As a licensed clinical social worker, I was employed at a residential facility where boys were housed after being removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. Sadly, the abuse and neglect continued at that facility. Kevin Johnson was one of the older boys housed there. Bright, handsome, quick-witted, quick-tempered, and hyper-sensitive to experiences of abuse, Kevin often clashed with staff. One therapist remarked to me, "We are warehousing these boys until they can be incarcerated." A mindset like that did more harm than therapeutic good.

On the day of his crime, Johnson witnessed his mother being blocked by Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee from comforting Johnson’s half-brother, Joseph “Bam Bam” Long. The 12-year-old suffered from a heart condition and later died that day. Emotionally and mentally stunted by years of trauma, poverty, abuse and neglect, Kevin said he determined that McEntee should suffer as he had allowed Johnson's brother to suffer and die.

I am appalled that Johnson is scheduled for execution on Nov. 29. This broken boy was failed by our dysfunctional system. I think he should be granted clemency. We are all guilty in our passivity in addressing the poverty, racism and daily traumatic experience that break our young. Maintaining an eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth mentality does nothing to address our culpability.

Teri Powers • St. Louis