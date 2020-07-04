Letter: Take a spin at playing the Trump Roulette game

Regarding “Missouri coronavirus cases continue steady climb” (June 27): If you find reading the newspaper or watching the evening news depressing these days, you might try a round of Trump Roulette to add a touch of excitement. Here’s how the game is played: Before reading the paper or watching the news, all players pick one of President Donald Trump’s current blunders or scandals to be the lead story and then see who picks correctly. It’s usually quite competitive with multiple candidates.
The leading contenders this week are the administration’s continued mismanagement of the pandemic, the sympathy with white supremacy, and the lack of transparency over the Afghanistan bounty issue. Or, you can take a long shot on a ringer. Has anyone heard from John Bolton lately? The denial of climate change?
The game works with any national newscast other than Fox. You can also use any reputable newspaper, National Public Radio, or even the monologues of late-night comedians. You could play it with Fox national news, but the leading candidate will always be a story about how our Dear Leader is protecting his supporters from anybody who looks or acts a bit different from them.
I encourage those viewers to try this game with another outlet occasionally, at least before November.
We can’t handle four more years of this tragic incompetence.
Bill Lowry • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.