Letter: Take away health care for those voting against Medicaid
Missouri is one of the worst states when it comes to providing health care for its citizens ("Missouri GOP lawmakers turn their backs on voters and the poor," March 29). Missourians voted to correct this problem by expanding Medicaid for the poor, many of whom have several jobs and yet cannot afford the high cost of medical insurance. They and their families end up paying with their lives. Missouri lawmakers voted against Medicaid expansion even though most of the cost would have been funded by the federal government.

But consider this: As Missouri citizens, we pay for health care insurance of our state representatives who voted against expansion for the poor. The people who voted to nullify our vote are mostly Republicans. When in the world are we going to vote out these entitled and selfish babies?

Bill Griffith • Shrewsbury  

