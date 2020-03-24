Letter: Take care of jail inmates during the pandemic fight
The Medium Security Institiution is also called The Workhouse

A view of the Medium Security Institution on Thursday, August 8, 2019, that was built in 1966. The prison is also called the Workhouse. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding “Advocates push for protection of Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens amid coronavirus pandemic” (March 16): Tony Messenger highlighted the letter sent by 18 St. Louis justice-oriented organizations suggesting ways government leaders could and should protect our most vulnerable citizens during the novel coronavirus pandemic. I had already signed the letter, and I deeply appreciated the way Messenger offered the next logical step: closing the St. Louis Medium Security Institution known colloquially as the Workhouse.

In addition to addressing pressing needs for medical space during this pandemic, St. Louis could finally end what many assert is the dangerous and inhumane Workhouse situation. Such conditions can only worsen in the coming weeks and months.

Brenda Light Bredemeier, Ph.D. • St. Louis

