Letter: Take it from a poll judge: Elections were run safely

Regarding "Trump's legal team cried vote fraud, but courts found none" (Nov. 22): After working the election as a poll pad judge, I understand firsthand how many protections are in place to ensure a free and fair election. Poll workers work a 15-hour shift and must sit next to someone from the opposite party at all times. Both a Democrat and a Republican must sign off when a voter checks in and when the voter receives a ballot. The voting process exists to make sure voters can vote — not for anyone to cheat or lie to get a ballot. People who serve as poll workers are there to serve democracy, not a political candidate. The day of the election I did not hear anyone, voter or poll worker, utter the name of any candidate.