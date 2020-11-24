Letter: Take it from a poll judge: Elections were run safely

Regarding "Trump's legal team cried vote fraud, but courts found none" (Nov. 22): After working the election as a poll pad judge, I understand firsthand how many protections are in place to ensure a free and fair election. Poll workers work a 15-hour shift and must sit next to someone from the opposite party at all times. Both a Democrat and a Republican must sign off when a voter checks in and when the voter receives a ballot. The voting process exists to make sure voters can vote — not for anyone to cheat or lie to get a ballot. People who serve as poll workers are there to serve democracy, not a political candidate. The day of the election I did not hear anyone, voter or poll worker, utter the name of any candidate.
Because Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are elected officials, they are not able to serve as poll workers during elections. However, I can assure them that, from what I witnessed on Election Day, no one did anything remotely dishonest or fraudulent in performing their civic duty as a voter or election official. To suggest otherwise, as the senators are doing in their tweets and public statements, dangerously undermines our democracy.
Lee Bascom • Kirkwood
