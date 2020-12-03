Letter: Take it from this doctor about the coronavirus horrors

Regarding "Under pressure: Soaring COVID-19 cases press local hospital to the limits" (Nov. 30): I have practiced emergency medicine as a quadriplegic for 20 of the last 27 years. I know it sounds crazy, and it is a rather curious tale by itself, but the salient part of the story is this: I am one of the vulnerable people at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus.

In my emergency department, three of our nurses and two of our physicians have been out sick in the last few weeks due to the pandemic. Despite this knowledge and the suffering of coronavirus patients who I see every day, I have continued to work in the emergency department — and not without significant anxiety.

I once spent three months on a mechanical ventilator. It is was a harrowing experience. I remember the overwhelming feeling of suffocation as the machine forced me to breathe. I felt subjugated to a device that had overtaken something I had done unconsciously since birth.