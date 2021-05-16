 Skip to main content
Letter: Take steps now to prevent looming teacher shortages
Letter: Take steps now to prevent looming teacher shortages

Teachers protest school reopening

Gina Corce, left, and Kimberly Hanan-West hold signs alongside other socially distanced educators and kids from around the state outside the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Monday, July 27, 2020. The group was calling for Gov. Mike Parson to move Missouri Schools online to start the school year, until COVID-19 cases drop significantly for at least 14 days. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

 Regarding "Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers" (May 2): Missouri is facing a crisis when it comes to employing qualified teachers to fill open K-12 positions. To help understaffed school districts, legislation was recently introduced in the Missouri Senate to allow granting temporary teaching certificates for both hard-to-fill subject areas and schools that are being impacted the most. However, more needs to be done.

A new public service campaign has been aimed at attracting teachers to Missouri, but we also need to grow the pipeline of teachers.

Enrollment in teacher prep programs has been substantially declining for years, as has the number of teaching certifications issued. The challenges faced by teachers because of the pandemic have only made matters worse, causing some to exit the profession.

To help combat these trends, colleges and universities in Missouri must find more innovative ways to attract residents to the teaching profession, including addressing the barriers preventing many working adults interested in a teaching career from taking the steps to earn their degree. Those barriers can range from lack of financial resources to not having time to sit in a classroom because they are working and raising families.

Making education accessible to adult learners would help close the K-12 education workforce gap.

Angie Besendorfer • Clayton 

Chancellor, Western Governors University of Missouri 

