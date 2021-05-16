Letter: Take steps now to prevent looming teacher shortages

Regarding "Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers" (May 2): Missouri is facing a crisis when it comes to employing qualified teachers to fill open K-12 positions. To help understaffed school districts, legislation was recently introduced in the Missouri Senate to allow granting temporary teaching certificates for both hard-to-fill subject areas and schools that are being impacted the most. However, more needs to be done.

A new public service campaign has been aimed at attracting teachers to Missouri, but we also need to grow the pipeline of teachers.

Enrollment in teacher prep programs has been substantially declining for years, as has the number of teaching certifications issued. The challenges faced by teachers because of the pandemic have only made matters worse, causing some to exit the profession.