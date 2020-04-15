Letter: Take steps to keep loneliness at bay

I was once the wife of a sailor, and I followed him 2,000 miles from St. Louis. I brought my job with me and set up my home office. When my sailor went to sea, I enrolled in an online master’s program, started marathon training and bought a juicer. I planned to be so busy that I would never be lonely.
But even with work conference calls, school message boards, running, culinary experiments and occasional visits from distant loved ones, my isolation pressed heavy on my spirit. And that was before I broke my ankle. It took a long time to recover from the desperate loneliness that almost consumed me in those eight months.
Now, many of us are getting lonely in our homes much like I was then. Here’s how to survive it:
1. Go outside (with social distance). When I had to stop running, that’s when my walls became most oppressive. If you can’t go far, at least open a window, breathe new air.
2. Take on some self-improvements, but not to cure loneliness. You’ll still be lonely, just less bored.
3. Give yourself everything that brings comfort to you. I moved a TV into my bedroom to counter painful 3 a.m. insomnia. It helped. Seriously, get militant about comforting yourself.
4. Finally, make the people you already know and love talk to you. Anyone who is not already lonely does not understand. Fight for connections and don’t give up.
And if you feel fine? Don’t underestimate how deep the suffering of loneliness gets. Please, call, text and video everyone you love. Do it often. Take it from me, we need each other.
Stacie Spaunhorst • Belleville
